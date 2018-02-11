KUSA — Look for a brief lull late Saturday night into Sunday morning as one storm moves out and another is approaching Colorado. It'll bring heavy, blowing snow to much of the High Country Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

Like Saturday's storm, this incoming system will usher in blustery winds, which will make for low visibility and tough traveling conditions. Wind gusts could top 55 mph across the higher mountain passes.

It looks like another widespread 6 to 12 inches above 8,500-9,000 ft. Winter weather advisories are in place for the Northern and Central mountains until Monday evening. Foothill locales will see 1 to 4 inches.

The chilly temperatures are here to stay, which will allow the roads to stay snow-packed and slick. Safe travels out there!

