KUSA — As a steady stream of humidity has pushed into the state by the summer North American Monsoon Wind, several areas of thunderstorms are forecast for Colorado today and tonight.

As with storms the past couple of days heavy downpours of rain may cause localized flooding.

Please remember that driving through flooded roads is the number 1 cause of flood-related deaths in the United States. Safety experts urge you: "Don't drown, turn around."

Strong wind and medium to large hail are possible with the storms as well from the Front Range to the Eastern Plains where severe weather warnings are possible.

Rain and lightning are possible until very early Thursday morning but should be over by the time the Thursday morning commute begins.

More rain and thunderstorms along with cooler temperatures are in the forecast for Thursday.

