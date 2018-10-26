KUSA — Looks like most areas will have dry weather (though there may be some snow on the ground) for trick-or-treating Wednesday evening.

Southern Colorado may just be wrapping the snow up by the time the ghouls begin to roam in search of snacks and sweets.

Here’s what we know: A couple of storm systems are set to move across Colorado this week. Starting with today's cold front. Layers, at the least, will be necessary for trick-or-treaters.

Temperature: Highs Tuesday will be around 30 degrees colder than Monday. We will stay cooler than average for the rest of the week. In the metro area, that means 40s during the day on Halloween and evening temperatures dropping into the mid 30s to low 40s.

Rain/snow: Today's storm is bringing rain and snow to parts of the state. The rain/snow line may be as high as 5,000 feet in elevation which means parts of the Front Range will get little to no snow accumulation. In general areas to the north and east will have little to no snow with more like a 1 to 4" amount in the southern and western sections of Metro Denver up to Boulder. Near Castle Rock, upwards of 2 to 5" of accumulation is in the forecast. As skies clear in will leave us with a chilly, but dry evening for the trick-or-treaters.

A look at Halloween night forecasts around the state:

Northwest Colorado: (Craig, Meeker, Steamboat Springs)

Partly cloudy for the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance for light snow in the evening. Evening temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Western Slope:

Partly cloudy, cool and dry. Evening temperatures in the low 40s.

Southwest Colorado: (Durango, Cortez, Pagosa Springs)

Central Mountains:

Breezy and partly cloudy. Evening temperatures in the mid 20s.

Southern Mountains:

Lots of snow on the ground! Light snow possible until 6 pm Wednesday evening. Evening temperatures in the low 20s.

Continental Divide:

Windy and clear. Evening temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Front Range: (Denver, Fort Collins, Greeley, Castle Rock):

Snow ends before 9 am. Mostly cloudy. Evening temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Northeast Colorado: (Fort Morgan, Sterling, Holyoke, Julesburg, Yuma, Wray)

Mostly cloudy. Evening temperatures in the low 40s.

Eastern Colorado: (Limon, Burlington)

Mostly cloudy. Evening temperatures in the middle 30s.

Southeastern Colorado:

A few brief rain/snow showers before 7 pm, then partly cloudy. Evening temperatures in the middle to upper 40s.

For now, please plan on dressing your trick-or-treaters in layers so they are warm as we go from house to house on Halloween.

