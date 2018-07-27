Supercell storms are expected to develop Friday afternoon with the potential for baseball size hail, wind gusts to 80 mph, very heavy rain and a few tornadoes. The highest threat for severe weather is in northeastern Colorado.

A tornado warning effective until 4 p.m. has been issued for south central Weld County and southwestern Morgan County. The National Weather Service advises residents in the area to take cover immediately.

LIVE BLOG | Cory and Becky chase storms in northeastern Colorado

Shortly after 12 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch until 9 p.m. for 14 Colorado counties:

Adams Arapahoe Cheyenne Elbert Kit Carson Larimer Lincoln Logan Morgan Phillips Sedgwick Washington Weld Yuma

Tornado Watch July 27, 2018

Look for storms to develop shortly after the lunch hour, then gaining strength as they head south and east. Damage to cars, roofs, crops, power outages are all possible as these storms continue across the Eastern Plains.

Severe storms are certainly possible across the Front Range, but the larger and potentially more damaging storms look to stay to the east.

© 2018 KUSA-TV