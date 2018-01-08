There is some tropical moisture streaming into our state once again, but nowhere near as much as last week.

The instability in the air is not as potent either. This refers to the ability for the storms to rise high into the atmosphere.

Storms will start in the High Country shortly after noon. Those first showers should be very scattered and short-lasting. Wind gusts and lightning will be the greatest threat, although small hail is possible.

Thunderstorms will then move out onto the plains by about 3 p.m.

Rain coverage will be scattered there as well, covering about 20 percent of the Denver metro area. The greatest potential for severe weather will likely be over the Palmer Divide. Douglas, Elbert, east Arapahoe and El Paso counties could get a storm will one-inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a marginal severe weather risk for the Denver area and the Palmer Divide. Marginal is a level 1 on a scale of 6, meaning severe weather is possible but with limited organization, longevity, and coverage.

Due to the scattered nature of the severe threat, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is not anticipated.

