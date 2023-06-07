Lakewood tests outdoor warning sirens Wednesday

All 26 sirens in the system will be activated with a long wail.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Outdoor sirens will sound on the west side of the Denver metro area Wednesday.

The City of Lakewood will conduct a test of its outdoor siren system at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7.

The city said the emergency preparedness test should conclude by 11:30 a.m.

Lakewood's 26 sirens in the system will be activated with a long wail, followed by a voice test message over the public address portion of the system. The test will then conclude with one long siren wail.

The annual test of the outdoor siren system is required to ensure that all 26 siren sites in Lakewood are functioning correctly.

If at the time of the siren test, weather conditions are such that a tornado watch or warning may be issued for the Lakewood area, the siren test will be cancelled.

Learn more about what to do when sirens sound at Lakewood.org/Sirens.

Also beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, the Lookout Alert Regional Emergency Notification System will be tested and will take several hours to complete. Through LookoutAlert, emergency responders are able to provide emergency and public safety messages to residents via text, email or voice message.

To receive LookoutAlert notices, you will need to sign up:

