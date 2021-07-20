Mandatory evacuations after flash flood warning issued in Larimer County

The Larimer County Sheriff and National Weather Service in Boulder issued emergency messages about flooding.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has issued a mandatory evacuation for the area of Highway 14 from Rustic to Ted’s Place, which is Northwest of Fort Collins, due to flash flooding in the area.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents and business occupants due to immediate and imminent danger, the sheriff's office said. Evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business.

An evacuation site is being set up by the Red Cross at CLP Middle School, 3515 W County Road 54G.

LCSO also sent out a 911 alert and asked people located just east of Joe Wright Reservoir near County Road 69 and Rustic to "immediately reach higher ground by any means necessary."

The emergency message warned people to avoid the area subjected to flooding, including dips, low spots, ditches, etc. and do not attempt to cross flowing streams or creeks.

The warning also warned drivers not to attempt to cross flowing streams or creeks – saying "if your vehicle stalls, leave it immediately and seek higher ground."

This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with an emergency message. Dangerous flooding is occurring in the area from Joe Wright Reservoir east to the intersection of County Road 69 and Rustic. Immediately reach higher ground by any means neces https://t.co/MTx1hC6LXm — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) July 21, 2021

To view a map of the evacuation area, please visit nocoalert.org. For updates, text the word LCEVAC to 888777 from your cell phone.

