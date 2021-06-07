Lightning struck a tree in Parker and this guy caught in on video

Fortunately, it didn't result in any injuries or damage.

PARKER, Colo. — There are crazy lightning videos, and then there's this one that viewer Graham Shute sent us this week.

Watch above or below as a bolt of lightning strikes just across the street from Shute's home at the Stonegate community in Parker.

Fortunately, the strike didn't result in any injuries or damage, though Shute did say that South Metro firefighters came out to assess the site about an hour after the strike.

This was part of a slow-moving cluster of thunderstorms that hit the southern and eastern parts of the metro area with large hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning over the weekend.

The strike took place at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, according to Shute.

Want another crazy fact about this video? The video was taken on Sunday, July 4 - and you can see Old Glory waving prominently in the video.

Pardon the subjectivity here, but this might be the perfect lightning video, especially when you consider there were no injuries or damage as a result of the strike.

