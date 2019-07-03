Heavy snow and wind up to 65 mph will make travel difficult, if not impossible over the Front Range and Eastern Plains from 10 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday morning.

BLIZZARD WARNINGS are in effect from 10 a.m. until midnight Wednesday for the I-25 Corridor.

9NEWS warnings

The combination of wind and snow will create visibility of less than 100 yards at times during the afternoon and evening, please be careful if you absolutely have to go out today.

9NEWS weather

For the eastern plains of Colorado and adjacent areas in Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas many highway may close Wednesday afternoon until Thursday afternoon in blizzard conditions. BLIZZARD WARNINGS are in effect from noon Wednesday until noon Thursday.

9NEWS weather

More heavy snow in the mountains will create extreme avalanche danger today, tonight and Thursday.

9NEWS weather

Temperatures will drop through the day in the Denver area and Front Range during the day Wednesday.

9NEWS weather

Snow will end by midnight Wednesday night over the Front Range, with a windy, chilly day on the way Thursday.

9NEWS weather

Milder weather is on the way for this weekend.

RADAR | Click here for Live Interactive Radar

INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC CENTER | Keep up on crashes and travel times here

READ MORE | Complete 7-day weather forecast

SEND | Weather photos, videos

9NEWS apps:

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n