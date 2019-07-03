Snowfall and wind reports continue to come in.

Highways remain closed across parts of the state, power outages have been extensive and tree damage can be seen in many areas along the Front Range.

For the eastern plains of Colorado and adjacent areas in Wyoming, Nebraska and Kansas, BLIZZARD WARNINGS are in effect until noon Thursday.

9NEWS weather

Snow and wind will continue to calm down across Colorado's mountains. Crews have already been working on avalanche mitigation between Vail and Copper Mountain, but the Colorado Avalanche Information Center is expecting avalanche danger to remain considerable to high for the next several days after the storm passes.

9news weather

Milder weather is on the way for this weekend.

