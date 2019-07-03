Another winter storm is bringing snow to Colorado's mountains Friday.

With this system, the Front Range is going to be getting some light rain/snow Friday evening and then very strong wind Saturday morning.

9news weather

If you manage to get any snow to stick on your lawn it should be a very small amount before the snow ends and the wind begins between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday.

9news weather

After the brief round of rain and snow, the wind come come roaring down the Front Range mountains and foothills.

In the Denver Metro Area we expect gusts up to 55 mph, while in the foothills wind gusts could top 80 mph!

9news weather

9NEWS weather

Avalanche warnings continue in the mountains through Saturday morning with high danger for natural and man-made slides.

9NEWS weather

Towns that are buried in snow will be getting more today and tonight with a new storm moving into the state.

Lisa Sandoval

Wind-driven snow make drop a foot or more of new snow in the mountains by early Saturday morning.

9NEWS weather

RADAR | Click here for Live Interactive Radar

INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC CENTER | Keep up on crashes and travel times here

READ MORE | Complete 7-day weather forecast

SEND | Weather photos, videos

9NEWS apps:

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n