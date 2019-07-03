The Front Range will have a fairly mild day to start the week with rain, thunder, and snow pellets possible late in the afternoon and evening Monday.
We'll be even warmer tomorrow before a classic March storm swings in for Tuesday night, Wednesday, and early Thursday morning.
Storms are expected to pick up Tuesday evening with a new storm moving into the state.
Windy, colder weather will arrive Wednesday afternoon with periods of moderate to heavy snow. As with all snow storms the amount of snow we get is determined by thousands of factors, so please check back often for any changes or updates to the forecast.
After Wednesday's cold and snow we're anticipating drier, milder weather into the weekend.
RADAR | Click here for Live Interactive Radar
TRAFFIC CENTER | Keep up on crashes and travel times here
READ MORE | Complete 7-day weather forecast
SEND | Weather photos, videos
9NEWS apps:
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n