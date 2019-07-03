Warmer temperatures are forecast for Tuesday before a classic March storm swings in for Tuesday night, Wednesday, and early Thursday morning.
Storms are expected to pick up Tuesday evening with a new storm moving into the state overnight.
Windy, colder weather will arrive Wednesday afternoon with periods of moderate to heavy snow. As with all snow storms the amount of snow we get is determined by thousands of factors, so please check back often for any changes or updates to the forecast.
Heavy snow will continue in the mountains today with strong wind from the southwest.
After rain and thunderstorms Wednesday morning the Eastern Plains will experience blizzard conditions, making travel difficult if not impossible during the afternoon and evening.
