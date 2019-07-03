Snowfall and wind reports continue to come in.

Highways remain closed across parts of the state, power outages are extensive and tree damage can be seen throughout the city. The heaviest of the snow has ended for the metro area and is now impacting the eastern plains. Our strongest wind gusts will continue through late Wednesday night, creating blowing snow and low visibility for some areas. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the lower and middle 20s, so wet roads may freeze overnight. Visibility will be much improved Thursday morning, but the drive may still be dangerous with black ice covering the highways.

BLIZZARD WARNINGS are in effect until midnight Wednesday for the I-25 Corridor.

Thursday will bring more gusty winds. Most of those winds will subside by Thursday night.

For the eastern plains of Colorado and adjacent areas in Wyoming, Nebraska and Kansas, BLIZZARD WARNINGS are in effect until noon Thursday.

Snow and wind will continue to calm down across Colorado's mountains. Crews have already been working on avalanche mitigation between Vail and Copper Mountain, but the Colorado Avalanche Information Center is expecting avalanche danger to remain high for the next several days after the storm passes. Light snow may continue in the mountains Thursday, but the heaviest snow from this system will come to an end for most mountain areas Wednesday night.

Snow will end by midnight Wednesday night over the Front Range, with a windy, chilly day on the way Thursday.

Milder weather is on the way for this weekend.

