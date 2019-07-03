Heavy snow from this latest mountain storm will end later this evening. The amount of snow that has fallen in just the past day is impressive.
This latest storm in the mountains is forecast to end by this evening, but several inches of additional snow are expected today before the storms finishes up.
Fog over the Front Range this morning won't be an issue during the day, but we'll have some haze in the sky all day.
Hazy skies will stay with us all day today and wood burning restrictions are in effect until 4 pm today.
Mild weather will again stay over the Front Range Friday during the day. A new mountain storm will give us a chance for light rain or snow showers during the evening, to be followed by gusty winds on Saturday.
