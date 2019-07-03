Several waves of subtropical moisture will be moving into the mountains Wednesday. Lower elevation towns will first see rain falling before a cold front moves in Wednesday night, then primarily snow.

By Wednesday night look for heavy snow, with 2" per hour snowfall rates possible along I-70 through the Mountain Corridor.

Combine the heavy snow with gusty winds and visibility will be greatly reduced with dangerous travel conditions lasting through Thursday.

The Front Range will stay mostly dry, but there is a chance for isolated rain, snow showers and potentially freezing rain Wednesday evening.

