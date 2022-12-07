Unusually long heat wave possible in Denver

Tuesday could have been the first day of a two-week 90-degree stretch.

DENVER — The hottest summer in Denver history was in 2012 with an average temperature of 76.3 degrees. So far, this summer has been a little cooler but is still on pace for one of the top-10 hottest summers of all time.

It hit 96 in Denver on Tuesday – that could be the beginning of a 90-degree streak that could last 10 or more days.

Long heat waves like that are not very common in the Mile High City.

The forecast as of Tuesday night, is for this hot streak to last 14 days. If that happens, it would be the 6th-longest 90-degree streak in Denver history.

In 2012, there was a streak of 24 consecutive 90-degree days, tying the record from 2008. And that was the second streak that summer that lasted more than two weeks.

The hottest summer in Denver was in 2012, but 2020 had the most 90-degree days with 75. This year, Denver is on pace to make this list but probably not break the record.

By July 12, there were already 30, 90-degree days in 2020. This year, Denver has had seven fewer with 23 so far.

Denver’s official climate record is kept at DIA where there are more 90-degree days than there are closer to the city in Central Park – but the number of 90-degree days has been steadily increasing at both stations over the last 15 years.

