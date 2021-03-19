Powerful Colorado snowstorm brought moisture and dust from Mexico

The dust was sucked up by the powerful low pressure that lumbered along the Colorado-New Mexico border and pumped large amounts of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — This summer it was ash from the Colorado wildfires and wildfire smoke from as far away as California descending on Fort Collins.

And now we have dust from Mexico dropping on us.

The weekend snowstorm didn't just drop around 20 inches of snow on the city. Within that snow was dust drawn up from Mexico.

The National Weather Service in Boulder said people started seeing a brownish layer in the dense snow. The weather service captured a photo of the layer at its office and posted the image on its Twitter page.

The National Weather Service office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, sent a tweet saying it picked up in satellite imagery dust from the playas in Mexico being transported as far as Colorado.

The dust was sucked up by the powerful low pressure that lumbered along the Colorado-New Mexico border and pumped large amounts of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

