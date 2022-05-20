Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

A blast of winter-like weather dropped several inches of snow across much of Colorado.

DENVER — Heavy, wet snow fell across Colorado from a winter-like storm Friday into Saturday.

The powerful cold front moved through Colorado on Thursday night, taking Thursday's high temperatures and dropping them into the 30s by Friday morning.

The heaviest snow arrived Friday night into Saturday across much of Colorado. Some snow bands dropped one to two inches of snow per hour creating difficult driving conditions.

As of 8 a.m. on Saturday, here are some Colorado snow totals for the winter storm, according to the National Weather Service:

Cripple Creek, 20 inches

Black Forest, 16 inches

Woodland Park, 16 inches

Aspen Park, 15.5 inches

Cascade, 14 inches

Air Force Academy, 13 inches

Genesee, 12.5 inches

Monument, 11.5 inches

Black Hawk, 11 inches

Westcliffe, 10 inches

Florence, 10 inches

Nederland, 10 inches

Leadville, 9.8 inches

Fountain, 9.5 inches

Beulah, 9.5 inches

Franktown, 9 inches

Manitou Springs, 9 inches

Salida, 9 inches

Penrose, 9 inches

Greenland, 9 inches

Meeker Park, 7.9 inches

Winter Park, 7.3 inches

Evergreen, 6.8 inches

Pueblo West, 6.5 inches

Boulder, 6 inches

Highlands Ranch, 6 inches

Ponderosa Park, 6 inches

Larkspur, 6 inches

Steamboat Springs, 6 inches

Gore Pass, 5.7 inches

Castle Rock, 5 inches

Louisville, 4.8 inches

Pueblo Reservoir, 4.8 inches

Ken Caryl, 4 inches

Fraser, 4 inches

Lafayette, 3 inches

DIA, 1 inch

