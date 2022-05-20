Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

DENVER — Heavy, wet snow fell across Colorado from a winter-like storm Friday into Saturday.
The powerful cold front moved through Colorado on Thursday night, taking Thursday's high temperatures and dropping them into the 30s by Friday morning.
The heaviest snow arrived Friday night into Saturday across much of Colorado. Some snow bands dropped one to two inches of snow per hour creating difficult driving conditions.
As of 8 a.m. on Saturday, here are some Colorado snow totals for the winter storm, according to the National Weather Service:
- Cripple Creek, 20 inches
- Black Forest, 16 inches
- Woodland Park, 16 inches
- Aspen Park, 15.5 inches
- Cascade, 14 inches
- Air Force Academy, 13 inches
- Genesee, 12.5 inches
- Monument, 11.5 inches
- Black Hawk, 11 inches
- Westcliffe, 10 inches
- Florence, 10 inches
- Nederland, 10 inches
- Leadville, 9.8 inches
- Fountain, 9.5 inches
- Beulah, 9.5 inches
- Franktown, 9 inches
- Manitou Springs, 9 inches
- Salida, 9 inches
- Penrose, 9 inches
- Greenland, 9 inches
- Meeker Park, 7.9 inches
- Winter Park, 7.3 inches
- Evergreen, 6.8 inches
- Pueblo West, 6.5 inches
- Boulder, 6 inches
- Highlands Ranch, 6 inches
- Ponderosa Park, 6 inches
- Larkspur, 6 inches
- Steamboat Springs, 6 inches
- Gore Pass, 5.7 inches
- Castle Rock, 5 inches
- Louisville, 4.8 inches
- Pueblo Reservoir, 4.8 inches
- Ken Caryl, 4 inches
- Fraser, 4 inches
- Lafayette, 3 inches
- DIA, 1 inch
May snow in Colorado
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Severe Weather
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
9NEWS also provides traffic updates and alerts through the 9NEWS app.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS