x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather Colorado

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

A blast of winter-like weather dropped several inches of snow across much of Colorado.

More Videos

DENVER — Heavy, wet snow fell across Colorado from a winter-like storm Friday into Saturday.

The powerful cold front moved through Colorado on Thursday night, taking Thursday's high temperatures and dropping them into the 30s by Friday morning.

The heaviest snow arrived Friday night into Saturday across much of Colorado. Some snow bands dropped one to two inches of snow per hour creating difficult driving conditions.

RELATED: How to remove snow from your trees during a wet spring storm

As of 8 a.m. on Saturday, here are some Colorado snow totals for the winter storm, according to the National Weather Service:

  • Cripple Creek, 20 inches
  • Black Forest, 16 inches
  • Woodland Park, 16 inches
  • Aspen Park, 15.5 inches
  • Cascade, 14 inches
  • Air Force Academy, 13 inches
  • Genesee, 12.5 inches
  • Monument, 11.5 inches
  • Black Hawk, 11 inches
  • Westcliffe, 10 inches
  • Florence, 10 inches
  • Nederland, 10 inches
  • Leadville, 9.8 inches
  • Fountain, 9.5 inches
  • Beulah, 9.5 inches
  • Franktown, 9 inches
  • Manitou Springs, 9 inches
  • Salida, 9 inches
  • Penrose, 9 inches
  • Greenland, 9 inches
  • Meeker Park, 7.9 inches
  • Winter Park, 7.3 inches
  • Evergreen, 6.8 inches
  • Pueblo West, 6.5 inches
  • Boulder, 6 inches
  • Highlands Ranch, 6 inches
  • Ponderosa Park, 6 inches
  • Larkspur, 6 inches
  • Steamboat Springs, 6 inches
  • Gore Pass, 5.7 inches
  • Castle Rock, 5 inches
  • Louisville, 4.8 inches
  • Pueblo Reservoir, 4.8 inches
  • Ken Caryl, 4 inches
  • Fraser, 4 inches
  • Lafayette, 3 inches
  • DIA, 1 inch

RELATED: Denver's 3 largest venues prepare for busy Saturday

May snow in Colorado

1 / 45
Loralee Kaschinske
Credit: Loralee Kaschinske

RELATED: Heavy wet snow could impact trees, travel in Colorado

RELATED: How to share your snow photos, videos with 9NEWS

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Severe Weather

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

9NEWS also provides traffic updates and alerts through the 9NEWS app. 

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes 
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS 

 