SALIDA, Colo. — Monarch Mountain received 18 inches of new snow, meaning it will begin operations seven days a week starting Wednesday.

They had originally planned to begin those operations on Thanksgiving Day.

“We weren’t expecting to see this much snow! It wouldn’t be fair of us to deny you this fantastic powder day," Monarch representative Allie Stevens said.

The current storm cycle could bring another 3 - 7 inches, with more snow coming at the end of the week.

RELATED: Mikaela Shiffrin makes history with record 41st World Cup slalom win

Full price lift tickets will be available at the ticket window and reservations will be open online with lift ticket discounts up to 40% off. The grooming report is still being reviewed and subject to change.

Monarch Mountain is located west of Salida along US 50.

Click/tap here for ticketing and other information

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Colorado Guide