DENVER — 9NEWS has heard the complaint. We've heard it over and over -- and over. And we don't blame you at all. One to 2 inches suddenly morphed into nearly a foot for some areas of the metro. No one was prepared.

Not schools, not motorists, not bus drivers or train conductors.

So we turned to the 9NEWS meteorological team to piece together exactly what happened. Enter Kylie Bearse - famed and indelible (most of the time) forecaster of weather. Here's what she said:

RELATED | Snowfall totals around Colorado: Denver tops 7 inches

The snow started right on time. The forecast looked promising at first.

Then heavy snow bands set up in parts of the Denver metro and stuck around. Some parts of the Front Range saw snowfall rates of 1 - 2 inches per hour that lasted for hours and dumped nearly a foot of snow.

So what caused the bust? The blame goes to upslope flow and those heavy snow bands. Snow bands can be tough to forecast and most models showed nothing leading up to Monday's snow in the way of these bands. These bands were particularly brutal because they were wider and lasted much longer than typical snow bands.

Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER Thank You for signing up for the 9NEWSLETTER Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please make sure to check your email inbox for an email to confirm the signup process. Please try again later.

Submit

Let's talk about the "upslope flow" that caused the snow bands and added to the intensity of the snowfall. Upslope flow is pretty much what it sounds like - air that goes up a slope, rises up the side of a mountain.

Thanks to a massive arctic cold front sinking into the mid-west, we had wind from the east-northeast, which means it had a straight shot at the foothills. The air that hit the foothills rose quickly and stuck around all morning. That led to totals well over what was forecast.

DENVER WEATHER FORECAST | Roll the dice?

There you have it! 9NEWS meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen is also putting together a much longer, more-scientific-y story for the 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts -- check those out if you're super interested in digging into the science of it all.

Follow Kylie Bearse on Twitter for all things Colorado weather!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS