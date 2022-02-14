Snow set to impact Wednesday evening commute in Denver

Look for new snow accumulation in the Denver area with the potential for more — especially west of I-25.

DENVER — The snow goes on.

Following a four-to-seven inch snow event in Denver just last Friday, another few inches of snow look likely to impact the metro area on Wednesday.

After back-to-back days with high temperatures near 60 degrees in Denver, a sharp cold front on Tuesday night will usher in much colder weather for Wednesday, and eventually some snow.

The biggest impacts from Wednesday's storm will likely come during the Wednesday evening commute, which could feature slick conditions, particularly toward the back half of the evening rush.

The snow will likely first develop during the late morning or early afternoon in Denver. Due to warm temperatures on Monday and Tuesday and the relatively high sun angle of mid-February, the snow will probably struggle to accumulate over the first few hours that it falls.

Once the sun and temperatures drop on Wednesday evening, however, the snow will start to stick. The snow should end entirely early Thursday morning.

The highest area of forecast uncertainty is around temperatures on Wednesday. Most computer forecast models have temperatures at or above freezing. If it does stay above freezing during the day, it'll probably keep roads mainly wet and lower accumulations.

If temperatures drop below freezing, though, it could lead to totals on the higher end of our current forecast.

As of Monday afternoon, 9NEWS was forecasting a general 2-6 inches of snow for the Denver area, with locally higher amounts in the foothills west of the city.

Stay with 9NEWS for the latest on Wednesday's snow, totals and potential impacts.

So far this month, Denver's officially seen 6.5 inches of accumulation, and we'll likely climb above the full-month average total with Wednesday's snow.