More snow could disrupt the Thursday morning commute in Denver

While it probably won't snow quite as much as it did on Tuesday, there will be impacts to the morning commute once again on Thursday.

DENVER — Here we go again, Denver.

Just two days after a snowstorm disrupted the morning commute, a similar type of event could play out again on Thursday.

A fast-moving storm system will bring Denver and the Front Range another round of snow on Thursday, and once again, the majority of the snow will take place during the morning commute.

There are two notable differences with Thursday's storm compared to Tuesday's, though. First of all, Thursday's storm will likely produce slightly lower snow totals than Tuesday's. 9NEWS is forecasting a general 2-4 inches of snow for the Denver area.

The other big difference between Thursday's snow event and what we just saw on Tuesday is the timing of the snow. Tuesday morning's snow took place during the heart of the morning rush, with the worst of the snowfall between roughly 7 and 10 a.m. in Denver.

Thursday's snow will be slightly but notably later, with peak snowfall likely between 8 and 11 a.m. That'll help the front end of the morning commute in particular, but there could still be some slippery roads during the start of the morning commute.

The snow first develops from north-to-south between 4-8 a.m. on Thursday morning. Similar to Tuesday, though, there'll be a narrow band of heavy snow that pushes in around the middle of the morning. That could produce snowfall rates up to an inch per hour.

Highest overall snowfall totals will be on the west side of the city, particularly in the foothills. That's where as much as six inches of snow could fall.

Again, Denver and most of the immediate metro area will be looking at lower amounts, likely closer to 2-4 inches.