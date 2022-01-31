Another Denver snowstorm could drop several inches of snow

Snow will likely disrupt both the morning and afternoon commutes on Wednesday.

DENVER — After a historically late wait for Denver's first measurable snowstorm, Mother Nature's come on strong over the last month. And more snow's on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday.

An Arctic blast will move in along with an area of low pressure on Tuesday, dropping temperatures and bringing much of Colorado accumulating snow, mainly on Wednesday.

After a cold front moves through Monday night into Tuesday morning, temperatures plunge below freezing over most of eastern Colorado. At the same time, an area of low pressure will develop to our south, drawing up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

Look for the snow to start in the Denver area around sunset on Tuesday, and it'll continue through most of the day on Wednesday. The heaviest snow and highest impacts will likely be on Wednesday morning, though both the Wednesday morning and evening commutes will be disrupted by snow.

This type of storm looks to give the east-facing foothills the highest snowfall totals, including Boulder, Golden and higher elevations around and west of there.

Higher snowfall totals in the Denver area will fall west of I-25, with between 4-8 inches in Arvada, Wheat Ridge and Littleton. East of I-25, look for lower amounts, likely closer to 3 or 4 inches.

In addition to the snow, bitterly cold temperatures will move into Colorado starting on Tuesday night. Temperatures could plummet below zero in Denver and across much of Colorado on Thursday morning.

This will be a very cold snowfall event, so remember to protect your pipes and bring inside your pets.

Denver should climb above 20 inches of season-to-date snowfall with this system. After two storms last week, Denver's at 18.2 inches of season-to-date snowfall, about nine inches below average.

Stay with 9NEWS for the latest on this snow event.

