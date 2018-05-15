More than 30 counties in south and west Colorado are currently experiencing drought conditions ranging from severe to exceptional, according to the US Drought Monitor.

Early this month, Governor John Hickenlooper activated the Colorado Drought Mitigation and Response Plan for the agricultural sector in the following counties:

Montezuma, La Plata, Archuleta, Conejos, Costilla, Las Animas, Baca, Prowers, Bent, Otero, Huerfano, Alamosa, Rio Grande, Mineral, Hinsdale, San Juan, Dolores, San Miguel, Ouray, Montrose, Saguache, Custer, Pueblo, Crowley, Kiowa, Cheyenne, Lincoln, El Paso, Elbert, Gunnison, Mesa, Delta, Garfield, Rio Blanco.

In April, Karl Wetlaufer, hydrologist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, told 9NEWS the lack of snowpack would affect the rest of the year.

"It's very dry down there. I hesitate to use the term grim because it puts a bit of a human influence in it, but there are going to be some major concerns for water resources in southern Colorado, and even further south into New Mexico and Arizona," Wetlaufer said.

These areas are likely to see impacts to water supplies, natural environments and society.

