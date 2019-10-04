DENVER — A blizzard warning is set to take effect at noon Wednesday and already flight cancellations and delays are being reported at Denver International Airport.

As of 8:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, 592 flights in and out of the airport were canceled, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. The same site reported that there were 26 delays.

Of the canceled flights, 310 were scheduled to depart Denver, the others were coming into Denver.

Southwest has canceled 195 flights or about 48% of its scheduled flights. Skywest has canceled 151 flights or about 52% of its flights.

Travelers are urged to check with their airline before heading to the airport to check the status of their flights.

During the bomb cyclone that hit Colorado in March, more than 1,400 flights were canceled in and out of Denver. During that storm, the airport closed all six of its runways due to extremely low visibility on the airfield. It was only the fourth time in the airport's history that all runways were closed. It was more than 24 hours before all of them were back open.

