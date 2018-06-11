KUSA — Tuesday is Election Day, and if you are planning on voting at the polls or dropping off your ballot, the weather will not be an issue in the Denver metro area.

In fact, our Election Day weather has been relatively uneventful for the last 146 years.

The average temperatures for Election Day is 56.5 degrees. We’ll be slightly below that Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. It may also feel a little cooler than that thanks to some gusty winds, but skies will stay sunny throughout the day.

The warmest Election Day came back in 1934 when temperatures in the Denver area soared to 79 degrees. That election took place in the middle of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first term, during the Great Depression. The Democratic Party gained seats in both the House of Representatives and in the U.S. Senate.

The coldest Election Day was November 5, 1889.

Snow does not typically fall on Election Day in the Denver area. In fact, only 21 percent of all Election Days, so far, have reported a trace or more of snow. The most significant snowfall for Election Day recorded came back in 1898 when 3.5 inches of snow fell in along the Front Range. That election came around the same time as the end of the Spanish-American war and just before the signing of the Treaty of Paris.

On November 5, 1946, a trace of snow was reported on Election Day. However the day before that saw a major snow storm. The storm actually began on Nov. 2nd and lasted through Nov. 5. It was considered the second longest period of continuous precipitation on record and the second heaviest snowfall of record at the time.

Twenty six inches of snow was left on the ground for Election Day that year, with the last of it, a trace, falling early that morning.

