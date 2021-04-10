Old Fall River Road closes to vehicles for the winter

Rocky Mountain National Park has closed Old Fall River Road to vehicles.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) closed for the winter season to vehicles on Monday, Oct. 4.

U.S. Forest Service (USFS) said the road will also be closed to all uses through Friday, Oct. 8 while park staff conduct road maintenance and culvert replacement.

Old Fall River Road will reopen temporarily to bicycles, leashed pets and walkers for Saturday, Oct. 9 through Monday, Oct. 11.

> Above video: Science behind fall colors.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 12, Old Fall River Road will close again to all uses for continued road maintenance through Friday, Oct. 15, according to the USFS.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, the road will reopen to bicycles, leashed pets and walkers through Nov. 30. Leashed pets and bicycles are only allowed on the road, not on side trails.

On Dec. 1, the road will revert to trail status and bicycles and leashed pets will not be allowed on the road.

RMNP and road information can be found at nps.gov/romo or at 970-586-1206.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.