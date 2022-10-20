Parts of Florida got their first freeze before Denver

Yes, you read that right: At least two cities in Florida dropped below freezing on Thursday morning, meaning they've done so before Denver has.

DENVER — No, you didn't misread the headline.

Parts of Florida – yes, that Florida – saw temperatures drop below 32 degrees on Thursday morning. Tallahassee (Florida's capital) and nearby Cross City both dropped down to 31 degrees on Thursday, part of a record-breaking deep freeze across much of the southern U.S.

For Tallahassee, that's the first time on record that they've seen a below-freezing temperature before Denver officially has. Records for both cities date back to the 1800s, making this a long-lived record.

Denver still hasn't officially dropped down to 32 degrees so far this fall. Denver's official climate at Denver International Airport and downtown Denver haven't hit a temperature of 32 degrees or lower yet this season, though the city's Central Park weather station did briefly drop to 32 on Oct. 17.

Denver's official climate site is at Denver International Airport, meaning Denver still hasn't officially hit freezing yet this fall.

While near-record warmth will continue across the Front Range through Saturday, temperatures will tumble on Sunday ahead of a few possible flurries on Monday morning in Denver, though no accumulation is expected from any flakes that fly in or near the city.

Denver's first freeze could finally come next week behind this weekend's storm system. It's already Denver's latest first freeze since 2015, and the city's 3rd-latest first freeze in the last 34 years.

Denver's average first freeze date is on Oct. 7. Denver's latest first freeze was on Nov. 15, 1944.