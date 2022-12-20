Denver Zoo to close while cold arctic front freezes Colorado

Most zoo animals will need to remain in their indoor habitats for their safety.

DENVER — The coldest temperatures in decades will close Denver Zoo.

Denver Zoo will close for daytime admission and Zoo Lights evening admission on Thursday, Dec. 22.

"The majority of our animals will need to remain in their indoor habitats for their safety and comfort, and we hope our guests are able to stay safe and warm inside as well," Denver Zoo said in a statement.

Zoo guests with Zoo Lights tickets on Thursday can reschedule their tickets online or via guestcare@denverzoo.org.

A polar vortex with dangerously cold arctic air is expected to arrive in Colorado by Wednesday evening. Wind chills could rival the coldest that eastern Colorado has seen in decades.

The arctic cold will affect Colorado through Friday morning with some wind chills falling as low as 50 degrees below zero over the northeast plains of Colorado, according to the 9NEWS Weather team.

Temperatures will be near 50 degrees on Wednesday afternoon in Denver, but by Thursday morning temperatures will fall below zero. Denver hasn't had a day with a sub-zero high temperature since 2014, and a low temperature of -20 or lower since 1990.

Coloradans should avoid prolonged outdoor exposure and be prepared to protect themselves by wearing multiple layers of clothes, hats, and mittens.

Once the temperature gets into the range of -17 degrees or below, that's when exposed skin can become susceptible to frostbite in 10 minutes.

