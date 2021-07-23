Poudre Canyon property owners lose fight over demolition of flood-damaged bridge

Since the canyon flooding there has been a bridge dispute between property owners and Larimer County.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Last month's Poudre Canyon flood that claimed lives and destroyed homes has led to a bridge dispute between property owners and Larimer County.

The July 20 flood killed at least three people — a fourth still missing — and destroyed six homes in the Black Hollow neighborhood in the upper Poudre Canyon.

Debris from that slide also damaged the privately owned bridge at Profile Rock Road downstream.

The extent of that damage is the point of an emotional disagreement between some from the Profile Rock neighborhood, a seven-cabin enclave along the river, and the county.

Some Profile Rock neighbors wanted time to assess the damage and repair the wooden bridge that dates to the 1950s. Larimer County countered that the damaged bridge was an ''immediate threat to life-safety'' and needed to be demolished immediately.

Despite protests by some property owners and a lawsuit and temporary restraining order to stop the demolition filed by Wesley Hutchins, whose family property is in the Profile Rock neighborhood, demolition crews Wednesday removed the lone vehicle access to the neighborhood. Residents were allowed into their cabins for several days to collect belongings.

