KUSA - Hundreds of thousands of people are without power Wednesday as a blizzard slams into the state.

According to the City of Denver on Twitter, Denver alone is reporting over 200,000 outages affecting an unknown number of customers. The Xcel Energy outage map online seems to be down - as it hasn't been updated in over an hour.

Due to the large increase in affected customers, Xcel said that its residential reporting phone line became overloaded. If you have a power outage, you're urged to report it through the mobile app or website.

United Power in Brighton reports that they are experiencing widespread outages and downed powerlines; anyone and everyone who sees one should always treat a downed powerline as though it were live.

Blizzard warnings are in effect from 10 a.m. until midnight Wednesday for the Interstate 25 corridor.

A wind gust of more than 80 mph has already been recorded out near Denver International Airport.

Travel conditions are expected to be extremely difficult throughout the state. Colorado State Patrol has urged people not to drive, if possible.

