Colorado cold front: How much rain did we get across the state?

A Flash Flood Watch for the central mountains and valleys continues until Thursday evening.

COLORADO, USA — After days, weeks and months of hot weather, Colorado finally got a taste of cooler weather for the start of autumn.

The cold front that moved into Colorado early Wednesday brought showers, storms and cooler temperatures to the state. Scattered storms were expected to continue through Thursday evening.

Flash flooding over Colorado's wildfire burn scars and a portion of the southern foothills, as well as in Park County and Summit County, remained a concern, according to the National Weather Service. A Flash Flood Watch was posted for a large area around the four corners until midnight Thursday.

Areas in the plains of northeast Colorado and the San Luis Valley in southwestern Colorado have reported the most rainfall from this storm system so far.

Here are the rainfall totals as of 10:30 a.m. for the storms on Wednesday, Sept. 21 and Thursday, Sept. 22, according to NWS:

East Holyoke - 1.71 inches

Southwest Holyoke - 1.62 inches

Crestone - 1.60 inches

St. Petersburg - 1.40 inches

Villa Grove - 1.40 inches

Highland Center - 1.27 inches

Haxtun - 1.27 inches

Chama - 1.20 inches

Dailey - 1.15 inches

Pawnee Buttes - 1.04 inches

Wolf Creek Pass - 1 inch

Cuchara - 1 inch

Salida - 0.91 inches

Maysville - 0.84 inches

Great Sand Dunes - 0.80 inches

Trail Ridge - 0.80 inches

Sterling - 0.79 inches

La Veta Pass - 0.75 inches

Swissvale - 0.61 inches

Poncha Springs - 0.54 inches

Creede - 0.50 inches

As the week comes to an end, so does this chilly change in Colorado's weather. Friday will be windy, dry and warmer, and that weather will continue not only through the weekend, but most of the week ahead.

Denver will be sunny and warm Saturday with a high near 80 degrees. Kickoff for "Sunday Night Football" in Denver will be cooler on Sunday, with an afternoon high near 74 degrees.

The autumn equinox will mark the change of seasons on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7:04 p.m. MT.

