Colorado cold front: How much rain did we get across the state?

COLORADO, USA — After days, weeks and months of hot weather, Colorado finally got a taste of cooler weather for the start of autumn.
The cold front that moved into Colorado early Wednesday brought showers, storms and cooler temperatures to the state. Scattered storms were expected to continue through Thursday evening.
Flash flooding over Colorado's wildfire burn scars and a portion of the southern foothills, as well as in Park County and Summit County, remained a concern, according to the National Weather Service. A Flash Flood Watch was posted for a large area around the four corners until midnight Thursday.
Areas in the plains of northeast Colorado and the San Luis Valley in southwestern Colorado have reported the most rainfall from this storm system so far.
Here are the rainfall totals as of 10:30 a.m. for the storms on Wednesday, Sept. 21 and Thursday, Sept. 22, according to NWS:
- East Holyoke - 1.71 inches
- Southwest Holyoke - 1.62 inches
- Crestone - 1.60 inches
- St. Petersburg - 1.40 inches
- Villa Grove - 1.40 inches
- Highland Center - 1.27 inches
- Haxtun - 1.27 inches
- Chama - 1.20 inches
- Dailey - 1.15 inches
- Pawnee Buttes - 1.04 inches
- Wolf Creek Pass - 1 inch
- Cuchara - 1 inch
- Salida - 0.91 inches
- Maysville - 0.84 inches
- Great Sand Dunes - 0.80 inches
- Trail Ridge - 0.80 inches
- Sterling - 0.79 inches
- La Veta Pass - 0.75 inches
- Swissvale - 0.61 inches
- Poncha Springs - 0.54 inches
- Creede - 0.50 inches
As the week comes to an end, so does this chilly change in Colorado's weather. Friday will be windy, dry and warmer, and that weather will continue not only through the weekend, but most of the week ahead.
Denver will be sunny and warm Saturday with a high near 80 degrees. Kickoff for "Sunday Night Football" in Denver will be cooler on Sunday, with an afternoon high near 74 degrees.
The autumn equinox will mark the change of seasons on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7:04 p.m. MT.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Weather
9NEWS+
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n