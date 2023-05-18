Here's how much rain fell in the Denver area on Thursday

Nearly two inches of rain fell in less than an hour in Aurora and the east side of the metro area.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A deluge of rain prompted Flash Flood Warnings and numerous reports of flooded roads across the Denver area on Thursday afternoon.

It's a weak storm system, but one that packed a fair bit of moisture with it dropping nearly two inches of rain in just a few minutes in parts of the Denver area on Thursday afternoon.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, it looked like the east and north sides of the metro area saw the highest rainfall totals. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of Boulder and Weld counties, including Longmont and Frederick, until 7 p.m. on Thursday.

That said, not everyone saw huge rainfall totals. Because of the hit-or-miss nature of spring storms, some areas saw heavy rain, but the severe weather was mostly localized.

Here's a list of rainfall totals around the Denver area, as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday:

Buckley Air Force Base: 1.57 inches

South Aurora (Utah Park): 1.54 inches

Aurora (town hall): 1.46 inches

West Aurora (Expo Park): 1.30 inches

Central Denver (South Platte River and 3rd Ave.): 1.26 inches

Cherry Hills Village (Highline and Quincy): 1.14 inches

Barnum West (Dener - Weir Gulch and Julian): 0.63 inches

Colorado Springs (airport): 0.44 inches

Gunbarrel: 0.31 inches

Denver International Airport (DIA): 0.05 inches

Stay tuned to 9NEWS for the latest on severe weather and flood threats. Showers and storms will likely hang around the Denver area until midnight, though the threat of severe weather will be highest before 6 p.m.