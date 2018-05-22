While most the metro will see slight showers as Tuesday wears on, the true weather threat lies to our north, according to the National Weather Service.

An area forecast discussion released just before 3:30 p.m. said that scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving over the central mountains heading south to north.

Storms are moving pretty quickly, the forecasters said, meaning the threat of heavy rain is pretty low.

YOUR FORECAST | We'll be up above 80° for the rest of the week

Rain activity will increase throughout the evening with a drop-off starting around sundown. Showers will likely hit the Interstate 25 corridor in various places - at the time of this writing, there's a light rain outside the 9NEWS studios along Speer Boulevard.

Storms, however, will be strongest along the northern Colorado border due to more moisture and atmospheric instability.

At least we've got Memorial Day to look forward to!

