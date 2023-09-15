Scattered rain, snow showers before pleasant weekend in Colorado

Light snow fell in the mountains Friday. Scattered showers will continue to move across the Front Range and Eastern Plains Friday morning.

DENVER — Scattered showers will move across Colorado's Front Range, Eastern Plains and mountains Friday morning.

The light rain showers that started Thursday evening will end in the Denver metro area and plains Friday morning.

Friday afternoon will bring a chance of showers and storms to the south of Interstate 70, especially over Park County. To the north of Interstate 70, the sun will emerge and create pleasant conditions Friday afternoon.

Light snow was falling across Colorado's mountains west of Denver Friday morning.

As the rain winds down Friday, temperatures will struggle to climb into the mid 60s. That's about 15-degrees below average for this time of year.

A high pressure ridge will build into Colorado for the weekend bringing mostly sunny skies and daytime highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. The warm, dry weather sticks around for much of next week.

