Rain, snow showers return to Colorado Wednesday

After days of warm temperatures, a cool front has come to the Centennial State.

DENVER — After days of beautiful spring-like weather, cooler temperatures have come to Colorado.

Temperatures in the Denver metro area will only reach the upper 50s nearing 60 degrees on Wednesday.

Rain showers are likely in the Denver area and foothills Wednesday afternoon and evening, mainly after 2 p.m., according to the 9NEWS weather team.

Along the Interstate 25 corridor and plains, the rain will mix with or change to snow Wednesday evening with light accumulations on grassy areas.

This weather system will also bring more snowfall along the Interstate 70 corridor west of Denver and along Colorado's northern mountains. One to five inches of snow could fall in Colorado's mountains, including areas like Winter Park, Vail, and Aspen.

While the northern half of Colorado will experience cooler temps, not everyone will be out of the woods as strong winds and warm temps continue in the south.

Another Red Flag Warning will go into effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday and last through 9 p.m. for the San Luis Valley and much of southeastern Colorado. A strong southwesterly wind will gust up to 50 mph as high temperatures soar into the 70s under mostly sunny skies.

It'll remain cool, mostly cloudy and unsettled with isolated showers Thursday and Friday along with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Skies are expected to clear on Saturday, but temperatures will still be cool. Highs stay in the lower 50s but the sunshine is back Sunday along with more seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

