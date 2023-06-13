Showers to start early Tuesday in Denver, Front Range

The potential for flash flooding remains for rivers, streams, burn scars and areas with poor drainage.

DENVER — The active weather pattern continues Tuesday in Colorado, but relief is on the way in the form of warmer temperatures and drier weather.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected across the Denver metro area and Colorado Front Range on Tuesday afternoon.

The showers will fire up earlier Tuesday, around 10 a.m., and will push into the Denver metro area by late morning. Tuesday's showers are expected to be weaker than previous days, but flash flooding potential remains for rivers and streams, areas with poor drainage and burn areas. The thunderstorms could produce small hail.

Colorado will see high temperatures Tuesday in the 60s under mostly cloudy skies as the storms wrap up in the evening hours.

Wednesday will bring warmer temperatures and a few afternoon storms to Colorado as high temperatures warm into the 70s.

Denver Nuggets fans, are your ready for Thursday's championship parade? The parade steps off at 10 a.m. Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s at Denver's Union Station. The Front Range will have increasing clouds and parade attendees may have to dodge a few Thursday afternoon storms.

Highs should crack 80 degrees by the beginning of the weekend, so there is finally some warmer and drier weather on the way for Father's Day weekend.

