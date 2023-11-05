This is how much rain has fallen in Colorado

Heavy rain has fallen across much of Colorado from Wednesday through Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — It has been a damp week in Colorado, to say the least.

Heavy rain fell across much of the state from Wednesday through Friday. Thursday was the wettest day in Denver in nearly 10 years.

Denver International Airport (DIA) had 4.35 inches of rain since Wednesday afternoon, as of 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning. That's more than 30 percent of the city's average annual rainfall in less than two days. It's also Denver's 5th-largest three-day rainstorm on record.

DIA received 2.92 inches of rainfall on Thursday alone. That shattered the previous May 11 record of 1.55 inches in 2011.

For context, Denver averages only about 14 or 15 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow equivalent) in a full calendar year.

And we're not done yet. Some more light rain is likely for the next few hours before it finally comes to a close around noon on Friday.

Here are recent precipitation totals for different areas of Colorado, as of

9:40 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service:

Castle Rock - 5.30 inches

Sedalia - 4.70 inches

NW Aurora - 4.67 inches

Foxfield - 4.64 inches

The Pinery - 4.61 inches

SE Denver - 4.44 inches

Watkins - 4.42 inches

Parker - 4.35 inches

Denver International Airport (DIA) - 4.35 inches

SW Aurora - 4.33 inches

Centennial - 4.14 inches

Franktown - 4.14 inches

Elizabeth - 4.01 inches

Greenwood Village - 3.98 inches

Highlands Ranch - 3.81 inches

Agate - 3.80 inches

Surrey Ridge - 3.76 inches

Littleton - 3.74 inches

Lone Tree - 3.67 inches

Bennett - 3.65 inches

Hudson - 3.62 inches

Castle Pines - 3.58 inches

Brighton - 3.56 inches

Deer Trail - 3.51 inches

Elbert - 3.47 inches

Strasburg - 3.45 inches

Black Forest - 3.23 inches

Englewood - 3.23 inches

Wiggins - 3.16 inches

Lakewood - 3.03 inches

Adena - 3.03 inches

Ken Caryl - 3.02 inches

Golden - 2.89 inches

Kiowa - 2.85 inches

Peyton - 2.84 inches

Wheat Ridge - 2.83 inches

Arvada - 2.82 inches

Westminster - 2.70 inches

Thornton - 2.69 inches

Erie - 2.68 inches

Fort Lupton - 2.67 inches

Broomfield - 2.63 inches

Evergreen - 2.56 inches

Cope - 2.52 inches

Greeley - 2.47 inches

Lafayette - 2.46 inches

Longmont - 2.46 inches

Buffalo Creek - 2.36 inches

Conifer - 2.33 inches

Kittredge - 2.28 inches

Woodrow - 2.25 inches

Evans - 2.24 inches

Crook - 2.22 inches

Louisville - 2.10 inches

Windsor - 2.01 inches

Boulder - 1.90 inches

Firestone - 1.85 inches

Ovid - 1.84 inches

Holyoke - 1.83 inches

Sterling - 1.81 inches

Iliff - 1.80 inches

Simla - 1.76 inches

Fort Collins - 1.75 inches

Niwot - 1.75 inches

Brush - 1.73 inches

Bellvue - 1.73 inches

Berthoud - 1.72 inches

Kersey - 1.72 inches

Snyder - 1.69 inches

Eaton - 1.62 inches

Limon - 1.28 inches

Idaho Springs - 1.22 inches

Ault - 1.20 inches

Stratton - 1.20 inches

Lake George - 1.15 inches

Otis - 1.14 inches

Pinecliffe - 1.13 inches

Hugo - 1.06 inches

Nederland - 1 inch

A Flood Watch covered the entire Denver area Thursday, with the potential for an additional 2 to 3 inches of rain through Friday evening.

Streams, creeks and smaller bodies of water hold the highest risk for flooding. Low-lying areas that typically flood will probably encounter flooding through Friday.

Extremely impressive 24-hour rainfall amounts. 1-4" of rain across the Denver area, most in the 2-3" range.#9wx #COwx https://t.co/f1iISueh79 — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) May 11, 2023

If you come up to a water-covered roadway, find an alternate route. The general rule of thumb is if you can't see to the bottom of the road, it's too deep to pass through. Water is heavier than you might think: It only takes about 6-12 inches of water to float your vehicle (depending on its weight).

On the positive side, this rain will make a substantial dent in our drought. With a widespread 1-4 inches of rain across eastern Colorado likely this week, the moderate and severe drought conditions plaguing the region will see significant improvement.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Severe Weather

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.