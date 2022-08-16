Rain totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Storms dumped heavy rain across the Denver metro area and the Front Range Monday afternoon and evening.
More than 40 locations in the Denver area reported more than an inch of rain. The heaviest totals were reported in the areas of Aurora, Parker, Foxfield, The Pinery, Castle Pines and Highlands Ranch.
The most rain reported in the past 24 hours – 2.64 inches – was reported in southeast Aurora near South Chambers Road and East Yale Avenue, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Monday's storms caused some street flooding, prompting some road closures. Aurora had multiple accidents due to rain and flooding.
Here are the rainfall totals for the storms on Monday, Aug. 15, according to NWS:
- Southeast Aurora: 2.64 inches
- Sedalia: 2.12 inches
- Foxfield: 2.02 inches
- Sedalia: 1.95 inches
- West-southwest Sedalia: 1.90 inches
- Black Forest: 1.70 inches
- Sedalia: 1.68 inches
- St. Mary's Glacier: 1.62 inches
- Centennial: 1.60 inches
- Southwest Aurora: 1.60 inches
- South-southwest Aurora: 1.56 inches
- Aspen Springs: 1.56 inches
- Parker: 1.54 inches
- Lone Tree: 1.52 inches
- Peyton: 1.50 inches
- East Parker: 1.44 inches
- Southwest Parker: 1.44 inches
- The Pinery: 1.40 inches
- Franktown: 1.36 inches
- East-northeast Black Forest: 1.35 inches
- Lone Tree: 1.35 inches
- Arapahoe Park: 1.26 inches
- Castle Rock: 1.26 inches
- Castle Pines: 1.26 inches
- Conifer: 1.24 inches
- The Pinery: 1.16 inches
- Highlands Ranch: 1.16 inches
- East Parker: 1.14 inches
- Louviers: 1.13 inches
- Lone Tree: 1.13 inches
- North-northwest Parker: 1.08 inches
- Pine Grove: 1.07 inches
- West-northwest Castle Rock: 1.07 inches
- East-northeast Parker: 1.06 inches
- Brookvale: 1.02 inches
- Centennial: 1 inch
- Peyton: 1 inch
- West-southwest Lone Tree: 1 inch
- Fondis: 1 inch
