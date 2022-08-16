Rain totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

Storms dropped heavy rain across the Denver metro area Monday afternoon.

COLORADO, USA — Storms dumped heavy rain across the Denver metro area and the Front Range Monday afternoon and evening.

More than 40 locations in the Denver area reported more than an inch of rain. The heaviest totals were reported in the areas of Aurora, Parker, Foxfield, The Pinery, Castle Pines and Highlands Ranch.

The most rain reported in the past 24 hours – 2.64 inches – was reported in southeast Aurora near South Chambers Road and East Yale Avenue, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Monday's storms caused some street flooding, prompting some road closures. Aurora had multiple accidents due to rain and flooding.

Here are the rainfall totals for the storms on Monday, Aug. 15, according to NWS:

Southeast Aurora: 2.64 inches

Sedalia: 2.12 inches

Foxfield: 2.02 inches

Sedalia: 1.95 inches

West-southwest Sedalia: 1.90 inches

Black Forest: 1.70 inches

Sedalia: 1.68 inches

St. Mary's Glacier: 1.62 inches

Centennial: 1.60 inches

Southwest Aurora: 1.60 inches

South-southwest Aurora: 1.56 inches

Aspen Springs: 1.56 inches

Parker: 1.54 inches

Lone Tree: 1.52 inches

Peyton: 1.50 inches

East Parker: 1.44 inches

Southwest Parker: 1.44 inches

The Pinery: 1.40 inches

Franktown: 1.36 inches

East-northeast Black Forest: 1.35 inches

Lone Tree: 1.35 inches

Arapahoe Park: 1.26 inches

Castle Rock: 1.26 inches

Castle Pines: 1.26 inches

Conifer: 1.24 inches

The Pinery: 1.16 inches

Highlands Ranch: 1.16 inches

East Parker: 1.14 inches

Louviers: 1.13 inches

Lone Tree: 1.13 inches

North-northwest Parker: 1.08 inches

Pine Grove: 1.07 inches

West-northwest Castle Rock: 1.07 inches

East-northeast Parker: 1.06 inches

Brookvale: 1.02 inches

Centennial: 1 inch

Peyton: 1 inch

West-southwest Lone Tree: 1 inch

Fondis: 1 inch

Current view of the severe thunderstorm warning here at I25 & Dry Creek.



People running for their lives and doctors appointments. 😎 #cowx @NWSBoulder @BianchiWeather @ChrisCBS4 @KathySabine9 pic.twitter.com/lBvdU1DIY3 — Nolan Ritter (@FitforCryptos) August 15, 2022

it is in Southmoor pic.twitter.com/vz0xvQJuur — The Urban Bird (@TheUrbanBird1) August 15, 2022

