Rain totals: Here's how much fell around Denver

COLORADO, USA — Storms dumped heavy rain across the Denver metro area and the Front Range on Sunday evening, causing street flooding and prompting the rescue of 29 people from their vehicles.
According to the National Weather Service, the most rain reported in the last 24 hours fell in the Westminster area – 2.5 inches – and more than 20 locations reported more than an inch.
Flash floods and debris flows were reported not only in the Denver metro area, but also in Florence, Penrose, Walsenburg, Divide, Pueblo West, Vallecito and Poncha Pass.
There was also a report of three-quarters of an inch of hail in east Denver.
Here are rainfall totals for storms on Sunday, Aug. 7, according to the National Weather Service:
- Westminster: 2.5 inches
- Kelim: 2.12 inches
- Federal Heights: 2.05 inches
- Denver (east-northeast): 1.85 inches
- Walsenburg: 1.75 inches
- Berthoud: 1.71 inches
- Brookvale: 1.70 inches
- Lake George: 1.69 inches
- Kittredge (southwest): 1.68 inches
- Pinewood Springs: 1.63 inches
- Thornton (north): 1.56 inches
- Denver (east-northeast): 1.42 inches
- Keeney Park: 1.34 inches
- Loveland Pass: 1.30 inches
- Denver (east): 1.22 inches
- Loveland: 1.21 inches
- Broomfield: 1.18 inches
- Indian Hills: 1.17 inches
- Thornton (south-southeast): 1.10 inches
- Kittredge (south-southeast): 1.10 inches
- Aurora (northwest): 1.06 inches
- Conifer: 1.05 inches
- Aspen Park: 1.05 inches
- Commerce City: 1.05 inches
- Hygiene: 1.01 inches
- Boulder: 1 inch
- Erie: 1 inch
