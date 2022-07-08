Rain totals: Here's how much fell around Denver

Storms dropped a lot of rain and caused street flooding across the Denver metro area and across the Front Range on Sunday night.

COLORADO, USA — Storms dumped heavy rain across the Denver metro area and the Front Range on Sunday evening, causing street flooding and prompting the rescue of 29 people from their vehicles.

According to the National Weather Service, the most rain reported in the last 24 hours fell in the Westminster area – 2.5 inches – and more than 20 locations reported more than an inch.

Flash floods and debris flows were reported not only in the Denver metro area, but also in Florence, Penrose, Walsenburg, Divide, Pueblo West, Vallecito and Poncha Pass.

There was also a report of three-quarters of an inch of hail in east Denver.

Here are rainfall totals for storms on Sunday, Aug. 7, according to the National Weather Service:

Westminster: 2.5 inches

Kelim: 2.12 inches

Federal Heights: 2.05 inches

Denver (east-northeast): 1.85 inches

Walsenburg: 1.75 inches

Berthoud: 1.71 inches

Brookvale: 1.70 inches

Lake George: 1.69 inches

Kittredge (southwest): 1.68 inches

Pinewood Springs: 1.63 inches

Thornton (north): 1.56 inches

Denver (east-northeast): 1.42 inches

Keeney Park: 1.34 inches

Loveland Pass: 1.30 inches

Denver (east): 1.22 inches

Loveland: 1.21 inches

Broomfield: 1.18 inches

Indian Hills: 1.17 inches

Thornton (south-southeast): 1.10 inches

Kittredge (south-southeast): 1.10 inches

Aurora (northwest): 1.06 inches

Conifer: 1.05 inches

Aspen Park: 1.05 inches

Commerce City: 1.05 inches

Hygiene: 1.01 inches

Boulder: 1 inch

Erie: 1 inch

In chest deep water - Denver firefighters rescued multiple children, including a baby, stuck in flood waters.



Man who gave me this video (Felix Espinoza) says this was at 38th and Blake. He says family told him they were coming back from dinner, and the pizza was saved too. pic.twitter.com/qSs5pqEl9N — Kelly Reinke (@KellyReinkeTV) August 8, 2022

