Wind storm arrives in Denver with Wednesday-morning rainbow

COLORADO, USA — Coloradoans woke up to an arriving storm system Wednesday morning.

The system bought dark clouds, rain, sleet, snow flurries and even a rainbow to Colorado's Front Range and the Denver area.

The state's mountains will receive a solid dose of snow. Colorado's southwestern mountains could get up to 16 inches of snow in some areas.

We need your help telling the weather story on Wednesday.

Coloradans across the state were able to capture a stunning December rainbow. Viewers spotted the rainbow in Morrison, Golden, Denver, Longmont and more.

