Record-breaking August heat continues for Denver

This summer has been hot, but the month of August itself is breaking all sorts of records.

DENVER — Are you feeling the heat?

Today is Denver's 65th day in the 90s or warmer, which keeps us in 2nd place for the most 90 degree days on record.

The record still belongs to 2012, when they had 73 days in the 90s.

But it’s not just this summer as a whole, August itself is breaking records. Tuesday is the 23rd day with a high temperature in the 90s or warmer this month, which is the record for most 90 degree days in August.

More than just 90 degree days, we’re breaking records for days above 95 degrees in August. With 14 days at 95 degrees or warmer, August of 2020 now has the record for most days above 95 degrees. The previous record was 2011, with 12 days.

Monday was the sixth day in August Denver has tied or broken the daily high temperature record, and we have another chance at it on Tuesday. The forecasted high is 98 degrees for Tuesday and the record is 99 degrees set in 2011.

When comparing this year to the record breaking year of 2012, by this time in 2012, there had been 60 days with 90 degree heat. So while we’re ahead of pace to break the record, cooler temperatures are on the way for next week, possibly even 70s by next Tuesday!

What’s considered average for this time of year? By late August, the average daytime highs are in the mid to upper 80s.