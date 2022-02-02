Red Cross opens warming shelters for stranded travelers

Temperatures will plummet below zero in Denver and across much of Colorado on Thursday morning.

MONUMENT, Colo. — The latest winter cold front has brought snow and below-freezing temperatures to Colorado leading to slick, icy and snow-packed roads across the state.

State and local plow crews have been working to keep the roads clear along the Front Range, but due to continuous overnight snowfall, road conditions are wet and icy along the I-25 and I-70 corridors.

The American Red Cross of Colorado has opened four warming centers in southern Colorado.

The Red Cross said the shelters in Monument, Falcon and Walsenburg are open to stranded travelers or anyone needing shelter from the extreme cold and winter weather.

Red Cross warming shelters for people needing to get out of the storm on Wednesday, Feb. 2:

Patriot Learning Center

11990 Swingline Road, Falcon, CO 80831

11990 Swingline Road, Falcon, CO 80831

55 Jefferson St, Monument, CO 80132

55 Jefferson St, Monument, CO 80132

928 Russell St, Walsenburg, CO 81089

928 Russell St, Walsenburg, CO 81089

4285 Walker Ct, Monument, CO 80132

About six to 12 inches of snow has already fallen across the Denver metro area while more than 22 inches fell in southwest Colorado Springs. Some parts of Colorado could still see an additional inch or two of accumulation before the snow wraps up by mid-afternoon Wednesday.

In addition to the snow, bitterly cold temperatures will plummet below zero in Denver and across much of Colorado on Thursday morning. Wind chills will stay at or below zero through much of the day.

