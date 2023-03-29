Red Flag Warning issued for Denver area Thursday

Extra care should be taken to avoid outdoor burning during the dry, windy weather.

BOULDER, Colo. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Denver metro area and plains of southeast Colorado.

The Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday for the Denver area, Palmer Divide, Elbert County and Lincoln County.

That means a huge portion of Colorado will be see critical fire weather. The NWS warning calls for winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph and low humidity.

Extra care should be taken Thursday to avoid outdoor burning and activities that produce sparks.

Southwest breezes will strengthen Thursday, giving the Front Range a breezy and rather mild day with highs warming into the pleasant 60s. Then late Thursday into Friday, windy conditions and blowing and drifting snow will be found over much of Colorado's high country causing travel impacts.

While anytime it is dry and windy fire danger is high, meteorologists look for specific conditions to issue Red Flag Warnings.

Here’s the criteria:

Relative humidity at or below 15%

Wind gusts of 25 miles per hour or greater

More than 15% coverage of dry lightning in an area

A thunderstorm is considered dry if it produces less than a 10th of an inch of rainfall. These conditions must last for three or more hours in a 12-hour period.

The humidity and wind duration criteria can be a little above threshold if there is specific weather event forecast that could spike high winds, or shift the winds suddenly, like the passage of a strong cold front.

Spring time in the Rockies comes with fire and ice! A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect from noon Thursday to Noon Friday. Strong gusty winds and dry conditions are expected on Thursday therefore, a Red Flag Warning will be in effect Thursday at 11 AM to 8PM. #Cowx pic.twitter.com/B3qU7V4oJZ — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 29, 2023

The vegetation must also be considered critically dry. The weather forecaster works closely with land managers to determine if the grasses, shrubs and trees are at critical levels.

Red Flag Warning areas are communicated by using political boundaries like county lines, but it should be noted that weather cannot be contained by those boundaries. Fire weather conditions may exist outside of the shaded warning areas.

Reporting from 9NEWS Meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen contributed to this report.

We have issued a Fire Weather Watch for the plains south and east of the Palmer Divide, valid Thursday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT. Expect low humidity of 10 to 15 percent with gusts 40 to 55 mph, conditions favorable for rapid fire spread. Avoid outdoor burning and sparks. #COwx pic.twitter.com/ax9jUjScih — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 29, 2023

