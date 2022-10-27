Snow closes Colorado mountain school district

Colorado's mountains are getting a strong blast of snow Thursday morning.

CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday.

Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.

All Roaring Fork Schools after-school and building activities will also be canceled.

Due to parent-teacher conferences on Friday, Oct. 28, Roaring Fork Schools will resume class on Monday, Oct. 31.

Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight inches of snow could fall in the mountains above 9,000 feet.

Snow is also possible in the Denver metro area Thursday morning with less than an inch of snow expected. Some western and southern suburbs of the Denver area could see up to 2 inches of snow on grassy surfaces.

The rain and snow showers are expected to move south of Interstate 70 after noon Thursday and the sunshine may also peak out. Thursday's high temperatures will be cool, only making their way into the upper 40s.

Colorado dries out on Friday as temperatures return to the upper 50s and lower 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Colorado chain and traction laws

The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

