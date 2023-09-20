Rocks are falling on a Colorado bike path

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said the public should be careful of falling rocks because as the soil gets soft, more rocks could break loose.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Bikers are asked to take caution of falling rocks in Colorado's mountains.

Several boulders have fallen on the bike path between Frisco and Copper Mountain.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the rocks and the deputy's truck used to remove them.

"If you refuse to let summer go that easily I don't blame you, but with all the rain we have been getting be careful on those bike paths," said the sheriff's office. "These boulders fell on the bike path between Frisco and Copper Mountain a few weeks ago, and when the soil gets soft more rocks could break loose."

Colorado received its first snow of the season on Sept. 11 when Pikes Peak, Longs Peak, Loveland Pass, and Rocky Mountain National Park all reported snow.

The mountains of Colorado west of Denver have been dusted with snow in the days since as autumn approaches this weekend. The autumnal equinox will be at 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

After the autumnal equinox, the sun continues rising later in the morning and with nightfall arriving sooner. The 7:00 p.m. sunset on Sept. 20 will be the last 7 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Sunday, March 10, 2024.

This year, Denver sunsets will remain in the 6 p.m. hour until Monday, Oct. 30, when the sun will set at 6:00 p.m.

