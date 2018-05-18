KUSA - Colorado's severe weather season is here. We saw it Monday when the Denver metro area was hit with hail, lightning and rain. The severe weather can be dangerous, even deadly, for spring hikes.

WEATHER WATCH

Experts said that's why it's extremely important to check the forecast, very carefully, before heading out on hikes during severe weather season.

"You want to check your local news and the National Atmospheric Association weather station - which is also very useful for pinpointing weather for different mountains and different mountain trails," said Art Hogling, the director of the Colorado Mountain Club's hiking safety school.

Carefully checking the forecast will help make sure you prevent yourself from getting caught in any storms.

TIMING

It's also important to start early.

"You want to be very careful and get off of the summits of mountains by 12 O'clock each day. There's a thing mountaineers do call the "alpine start" where they get going early in the morning, sometimes before sun up, and they hike until noon and wherever they are then, they need to turn around," said Hogling.

EQUIPMENT

When you're doing the more difficult hikes make sure you pack the essentials. The Colorado Mountain Club (CMC) recommends carrying the "ten essentials."

Map

Compass

Sunglasses/Sunscreen

Extra clothing

Headlamp/flashlight

Extra Food

Water

Knife

First-Aid Supplies

Lighter/matches

Hogling says those items will help you survive if you get stuck in a storm overnight, or for a long period of time as you wait to be rescued.

SEEK SHELTER

If you see lightning, ditch your metal hiking poles for the time being and seek shelter.

"If you do get trapped in a lightning storm, you want to try to move into trees," he said. "That's a good place to be, no place is totally safe, but you know a forest like that where you're not the tallest thing around is a good safe place to be, a safer place to be."

Avoid single trees, caves, or bodies of water like lakes, streams and riverbanks. If you can't find safe shelter - get in the "lightning position."

"You want to squat down, if you have a pack you want to sit on it, if you have a foam pad in your pack - you can put that on top. It gives you extra insulation. So you basically want to get low and as much insulation as you can," said Hogling.

Keep your feet and heels together, close your eyes and cover your ears while in this position.

If you're hiking in large groups, Hogling says people in the groups should spread out - at least 50 feet apart.

He added, "If somebody is harmed by lightning the other people might survive to help them or give them aid if necessary."

CLOTHING

One more thing to think about is your clothes.

While you want to take extra layers, like a rain jacket and pants, and a warm coat - it's important to pay attention to the clothes you already have on your back.

Hogling recommends anything made from synthetic or wool which can retain heat when wet and dry quickly.

Stay away from jeans.

"They are actually very deadly, some of the search and rescue groups called denim and blue jeans death cloth because it gets wet and you start shaking and freezing, and you can develop hypothermia from it," Hogling said.

HIKING SAFETY EDUCATION

We know, this is a lot to take in for those of you who are just starting out or those of you who need a refresher, so the Colorado Mountain Club offers an introduction to hiking safety classes during the summer hiking season.

The next one is May 23. The classes cost $5.

