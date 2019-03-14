DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Numerous school buses from the Douglas County School District are being used to help reunite drivers with the vehicles they were forced to abandon on roadways during Wednesday's blizzard.

Thursday morning, officials estimated that at least 60 abandoned vehicles remained on Interstate 25, which was fully closed between Lone Tree and Monument until early morning. As of midmorning, it remained closed from Plum Creek Parkway to Monument.

Interstate 25 closure at Plum Creek in Castle Rock, Colorado, on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

The district said six buses were being used in the effort and said that there were more than 700 people in shelters. Around 10 a.m., the district said 260 people had boarded buses to be taken to their vehicles. At least some of them spent the night at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

On Wednesday, many of those same buses were used to transport drivers off the highway and to shelters after the roads became impassable. They were forced to leave their vehicles behind on the highway.

Marie Carrico said she was headed to Pueblo with her dog and son when they became stranded on the highway around 11 a.m. They were not rescued until around 10 p.m. when they were bused to the fairgrounds.

"Just more exhaustion still not really knowing what’s going to happen next. There were a lot of nice people on the bus," Carrico said. "Most of us are very upset it took so long, and none of us have any idea what’s going on."

In a tweet late Wednesday night, the district said 450 people were rescued by their buses and "brave bus drivers."

Interstate 25 closure at Plum Creek in Castle Rock, Colorado, on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

