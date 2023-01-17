Schools across Colorado closed due to snow

School districts along the Front Range are avoiding a snowy and icy commute Wednesday morning with delayed starts and closures.

DENVER — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Wednesday due to snow.

Greeley-Evans School District 6, Thompson School District R2-J and Bayfield School District are among the school districts closed on Wednesday.

CDOT plow crews are in full shift and will be plowing and treating state-maintained roads throughout the storm and afterward as necessary. Even with plowing, pretreatment and deicing, CDOT said roads are slick, particularly on bridges, overpasses and shady areas.

CDOT added it's best to avoid driving during the Wednesday morning and evening commutes and work from home if possible.

The Denver metro area falls under a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is possible in portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver, for 6 to 13 inches of new snow.

Travel may become difficult due to heavy snowfall on roadways from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow east of Interstate 25 and along Interstate 70 and 76 in eastern Colorado. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and Wednesday evening commutes.

Northeast Colorado is predicted to see the highest snowfall amounts with up to a foot of snow in Sterling, Julesburg, Wray, Holyoke, Fort Morgan, and Akron.

NWS has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of the San Juan Mountains, Four Corners, San Juan River Basin, and Elkhead and Park Mountains beginning at 5 p.m. Monday. One to two feet of snow is expected above 10,000 feet along with wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

This system leaves the state by Wednesday night and a weak ridge will briefly build into the area before the next system arrives on Friday.

